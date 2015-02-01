David has, of course, been fretting about Callum’s growing attachment to Max in the wake of Kylie’s vanishing act over Christmas. And it seems like these issues are not going to go away.

In an interview on the soap’s website, Blackburn adds: “David’s got his own massive problems. Callum has taken a real liking to Max. And Max is actually his biological son. He’s got almost as many rights to Max as David does.”

Earlier this week, Coronation Street unveiled Lucy Fallon has been revealed as the new Bethany Platt following a cast change that saw actress Katie Redford depart the ITV soap.

Blackpool-born Fallon,19, will now play the part of Sarah-Louise's daughter after claims emerged that Redford had lied about her age in order to get the role.

Speaking about her signing, the TV newcomer said: “Walking onto the set was surreal and nerve wracking but everyone has been really welcoming and I am thrilled to have been given this great opportunity.”

Bethany will be on screen from late March when she arrives in Weatherfield from Milan after a huge fall-out with her mum Sarah.

She will be followed a week later by Sarah, who is determined to drag her daughter kicking and screaming back to Italy.

But show bosses are promising "fireworks at No 8" after both Sarah and Bethany opt to stay in Weatherfield, with a beleaguered Gail struggling to deal with her family's secrets and lies.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below: