Now ITV has released the first image of Lucy Fallon taken during her first week of filming, where she is joined in the Platt house by Helen Worth (Gail) and Jack P Shepherd (David).

Speaking about her signing, the TV newcomer said: “Walking onto the set was surreal and nerve wracking but everyone has been really welcoming and I am thrilled to have been given this great opportunity.”

Bethany will be on screen from late March when she arrives in Weatherfield from Milan after a huge fall-out with her mum Sarah.

She will be followed a week later by Sarah, played by Tina O’Brien, who is determined to drag her daughter kicking and screaming back to Italy.

But show bosses are promising "fireworks at No 8" after both Sarah and Bethany opt to stay in Weatherfield, with a beleaguered Gail struggling to deal with her family's secrets and lies.

