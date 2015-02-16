Coronation Street spoilers: next week's episodes in 60 seconds- 16 February 2015
23-27 February: Eva leaves Weatherfield, while Rita is haunted by a face from the past
Jason makes a last-ditch attempt to save his relationship with Eva. But will Todd's evil scheming cause Eva to leave for France without her boyfriend?
Lloyd returns and finds himself accusing Steve of almost killing their business and putting Sinead in a wheelchair.
Tony and Tracy play with fire when they get pulled over by the police with a van full of dodgy stock. Will Liz realise what the two of them have been up to?
Alone at No 5, Faye and Craig watch a DVD about childbirth - and the whole experience leaves Faye terrified.
And Rita comes face to face with Jenny Bradley - will there be an explanation as to why she's returned to Weatherfield after so long away.
You can watch a 60-second of all next week's drama on Coronation Street below.
