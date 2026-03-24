The walls are closing in on Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) in Coronation Street next week, as George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) shares his fears that Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) is being abused.

Ad

While Todd shuts down the idea, Gary Windass (Mikey North) overhears one of Theo's concerning outbursts, and decides to take action.

Meanwhile, as the Driscolls try to make a breakthrough with son Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale), Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) shares a story from husband Tim's (Joe Duttine) past that she hopes can help.

Plus, there's a positive update for Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney), and Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) closes in on Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon).

Here's everything happening in Coronation Street between Sunday 29 March and Friday 3 April.

7 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Todd Grimshaw's family realise the extent of Theo Silverton's actions

Gary Windass (Mikey North) overhears Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) lashing out towards Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce). ITV

Christina and Summer update Glenda and Sarah on George’s disturbing theory that Theo is abusing Todd, with the awful truth dawning over them that he may have been suffering in silence all along.

When Todd clocks the conversation, he fiercely defends Theo - though George is disbelieving.

Sarah later voices her worries to Gary, who initially remains doubtful. However, when she lays out the mounting evidence, his scepticism begins to crumble and he decides to accompany Todd back to the corner shop flat.

George Shuttleworth's (Tony Maudsley) eyebrow is firmly raised. ITV

Theo hears the door slam and begins to spurt abuse, unaware that Gary has overheard everything. The next day, he wastes no time in sacking Theo from the builder's yard. When Theo pushes back, Gary’s temper snaps, and he issues a stark warning.

George later pays Todd a heartfelt visit, handing over an escape bag that is packed full of essentials that he could use as a lifeline for when he’s ready to walk away. Unfortunately, it's not long until Theo discovers the bag, and Todd has to think on his feet and spin a lie.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

He explains that he's packed the possessions ahead of their relocation to Belfast...

With suspicions growing, Theo heads to the Bistro to confront George, while Sarah and Summer are horrified to learn Todd is planning to leave with him. Later, Todd tracks George down, but when questioned about Belfast, he pointedly dodges the real issue.

Will Todd leave Weatherfield with Theo?

2. Mal Roper continues to stalk Bernie Winter-Alahan

Mal Roper (Tim Treloar) won't leave the Winter-Alahans alone. ITV

Mal drops a bombshell on the Winter-Alahans, telling Bernie that he’ll be waiting in the wings once Dev inevitably dumps her.

Dev is completely blindsided by his words and later confides in Kit, making it clear that he knows the truth about his involvement in Mal's attack.

Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove) is terrified of what his next move may be. ITV

Determined to move forward, Dev invites Bernie out for dinner, keen to put Mal behind them - unaware that he's lurking in the shadows and watching from afar.

Will he ever move on, or is their situation about to get a lot worse?

3. Ben Driscoll lashes out at mum Maggie amid tensions in the family

Ben Driscoll (Aaron McCusker) doesn't want mother Maggie (Pauline McLynn) meddling in his affairs. ITV

Tensions continue to rise in the Driscoll household next week as Ollie urges Will to stop protecting Megan and start putting himself first. Meanwhile, Ben and Eva cling to hope that Will is going to stay away from his abuser, unaware he’s already visiting her and communicating via a burner phone.

Taking matters into her own hands, Maggie confronts Megan directly, and Lisa soon arrives to report that she's filed an assault report against the landlady. Maggie denies everything, before storming off to confront Megan herself, determined to uncover the truth.

Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) is unwilling to open up. ITV

At No.1, Daniel admits to his dad that Megan used him as a cover while pursuing Will, leaving Ken deeply concerned by his son's growing bitterness.

Maggie later corners Will, convinced he’s in love with Megan and that the baby is his. As tensions explode, Ben lashes out at Maggie and she displays a troubling reaction in return.

4. Will Driscoll's story forces Tim Metcalfe to face his demons

Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) urges husband Tim (Joe Duttine) to see that he was being groomed. ITV

After realising that there's parallels between Will's abuse and what Tim experienced when he was a teenager, Sally opens up to Ben. She reveals that Tim was also groomed, and when he brushes it off, Ben bluntly tells him that he’s in denial.

Shaken, Tim later admits to Sally that he’s beginning to question his relationship with Trisha and decides to reach out for answers.

Tim reunited with groomer Trisha Marlow (Anita Booth) last year. ITV

Inspired by his conversation with the Metcalfes, Ben confronts Will, urging him to stop defending Megan before she destroys everything.

Later, Tim reveals he’s had no response from Trisha, with Sally convinced she’s keeping her distance because she knows she’s in the wrong.

5. Jodie Ramsey earns Bethany Platt's trust

Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) reveals to Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) that she's met a guy online. ITV

Bethany excitedly shows Jodie a photo of a man she’s met online, revealing they’ve planned a date. However, things soon take an upsetting turn when she's stood up.

Jodie offers sympathy, though her true motives remain questionable. Has she realised that Bethany is suspicious of her?

Later, Bethany casually questions David about Jodie’s past and whether he properly vetted her, before making plans to go for a drink so that she can keep her close.

During their night out, Jodie leaps to Bethany’s defence when Daniel criticises her, and it seems that she's earned Bethany’s trust.

Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty) makes a scene to distract a prison officer. ITV

In the prison, Debbie's condition is clearly worsening when she suddenly becomes disoriented. She accuses an officer of stealing her journal, but Lou can see what's going on and creates a diversion to protect her.

Kevin and Jack later visit with hopeful news about her appeal, but Debbie’s struggles are becoming harder to ignore.

In a touching moment, Lou presents Debbie with a handmade lucky charm ahead of her hearing, offering a small glimmer of comfort.

Will the gift have the desired effect?

7. George Shuttleworth heads to court

As George Shuttleworth heads to court, what will the verdict be? ITV

George is stunned to spot Adam and Alya leaving the pub with Damien Ripley, and sees it as a clear sign that the case against him is gaining ground, despite his desperate pleas.

As the case reaches court, a terrified George awaits his fate, supported by Christina and Glenda.

Will he be found guilty of swindling one of his clients?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.