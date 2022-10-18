Speaking of murderers, poor Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) learns some startling news about late serial killer John's (Graeme Hawley) legacy! Plus, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) feels haunted by another legacy - that of Daniel's (Rob Mallard) late wife Sinead Osbourne (Katie McGlynn).

Coming up on the cobbles, ruthless killer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) hopes to throw Leo Thompkins's (Joe Frost) loved ones off the scent of his grisly fate - but will he succeed?

Meanwhile, police officer Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) regrets his involvement in the undercover operation - but is it too late to back out? Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) has an accident that seems to turn her into a different person, while pregnant Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) is in need of support over her big decision.

Read on for all the latest Coronation Street spoilers set to air between Monday 24th - Friday 28th October.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Stephen plots to hide his killer secret

Stephen tries to keep his evil actions under wraps. ITV

As Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) and Leo's dad Teddy (Grant Burgin) plan to meet up to discuss finding 'missing Leo', his killer Stephen panics. He soon comes up with a plot to deter Teddy by sending him a photo of them together in the Street from Leo's phone, with a message saying a mate had sent him the photo. He adds the message "Don't contact me again," but to Stephen's horror, Teddy is spurred on to go to Canada and see Leo in person. How will Stephen get out of this?

Meanwhile, his ex Gabrielle (Helene Maksoud) corners Stephen over the money he owes her and he tries to fob her off - but Gabrielle makes it clear she is running out of patience. Later, he can't believe his luck when mum Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) hands him her phone, asking him to turn off her notifications as they are driving her mad. He meets up with Gabrielle again and tells her he's expecting a call from a mortgage broker on Audrey's phone, and if she pretends to be Audrey she'll get her money.

Thinking he will get the equity money, Stephen tells sister Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) that he's thinking of moving on now Audrey is better. But an announcement from Audrey shocks him, and Stephen ends up trying to scupper her plans to visit Canada with grandson Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan), telling Gail he'll book them on a cruise instead. Can Stephen put them off their plans as well as avoiding suspicion over Leo?

2. Fiz hears horrifying news

Fiz can't believe what she's hearing. ITV

Fiz begins the week concerned by Tyrone's (Alan Halsall) familiar new hobby - but she soon has bigger problems. When Ty reveals he's joined a taekwondo class, Fiz is bemused until pal Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) reminds her that when he joined a yoga class before, he left her for Alina. Fiz is left worried, until she receives a call from a journalist who wants to run an article about her dead ex, killer John Stape!

She tells Tyrone the news, and after another phone call hears that the paper plans to serialise a book about John. Tyrone is convinced that Fiz's other ex, Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna), is behind it. But is he right, or has this development come from another source? Will the book dredge up old wounds once more for the family?

3. Daisy struggles with the 'ghost' of Sinead

Daisy isn't sure how to move forward with Daniel. ITV

When Daisy admits to boyfriend Daniel (Rob Mallard) that she's uncomfortable over moving into the flat when it holds so many memories of Sinead, Daniel snaps at her. But Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) reveals that the next day it's the anniversary of Sinead's death, and Daisy feels terrible. The following day, Daniel takes young son Bertie to Victoria Gardens before dropping him off with Sinead's aunt, Beth Tinker (Lisa George).

At the Rovers, Daniel explains to Daisy that it may have been an emotional day, but he wants the three of them to live together. Daisy agrees, but when Beth brings Bertie home, the little boy calls Daisy 'mummy'. Beth is horrified while Daniel is surprised, and Daisy confides in Jenny that she's not sure she's ready for such a big commitment. Jenny warns that's she could regret walking away, and it's not long before moving plans begin - only for Daniel and Daisy's crossed wires to leave them homeless until Daniel's dad Ken Barlow (William Roache) offers them somewhere to stay. Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) is predictably furious, so how long before the tension explodes?

4. Spider tries to quit his undercover role

Spider wants out of his complicated double life. ITV

Spider meets with Griff, Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) and Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne), where Griff invites them to a gig. He explains it's a mystery band who announce their gigs via social media, and Spider and Toyah agree not to go in favour of spending time together - but Spider's boss instructs him that he must attend the gig, and when he explains to Toyah that he's going after all, she's put out.

With Spider unable to let Toyah in on his undercover secret, and having not even told her he's a policeman, Spider is beginning to regret his lies. He meets with his boss again and tries to back out of the operation, but his boss won't hear of it. So, will Spider be forced to keep letting Toyah down, or might he decide to confess the truth to her?

5. Eileen's accident causes a personality change

Gail and George tend to unconscious Eileen in Coronation Street. ITV

Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) calls in at Eileen's with a huge pumpkin to carve for displaying at the Rovers, and Eileen is unimpressed that Glenda is treating her home like a workshop. So, she grabs the pumpkin and heads outside, but when she collides with frenemy Gail, Eileen trips over the pumpkin and knocks herself out! Glenda's brother - and Eileen's partner - George (Tony Maudsley) rushes to her aid, but he and Sean are shocked when Eileen comes round behaving in an uncharacteristically chilled out, pleasant manner.

A smiley Eileen later tells George that she intends to spoil him rotten, but he admits to Sean that Eileen's new personality is starting to scare him. She confides that after her accident, she saw a glimpse of heaven: a bright light, a sweet smell and strange music. Eileen turns to good deeds by offering to cook for the soup kitchen, and her son Todd (Gareth Pierce) declares there's obviously something seriously wrong with her. George ends up having to tell Eileen the truth about her experience - but what really happened?

6. Summer's baby decision

Summer is shocked by an offer. ITV

Summer tells boyfriend Aaron Sandford (James Craven) that she's booked an appointment with Dr Gaddas to discuss a termination. But after seeing the doctor, she tells him she can't help feeling upset over the situation. Meanwhile, Esther (Vanessa Hehir) is disappointed to hear that Summer is having an abortion and offers her money to change her mind.

Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) orders Esther to leave, but he puts his foot in it when he implies to Summer that he disapproves of abortion. Summer is left upset by his words, and Todd urges Billy to be more supportive. Will Billy make amends, and will Summer stand by her decision?

