6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Leanne in court and Summer collapses

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) prepares to give evidence against Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) and his gang of drug dealers in court, but will his threats convince her to keep quiet and stop justice being done? And will Sharon Bentley (Tracie Bennett) betray her nephew or save her own skin?

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) collapses and is diagnosed with diabetes, Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) seeks comfort from Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) after some tragic news, and the future of the Rovers is in doubt.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 21st – 25th June 2021.

Who gets shot?

With Harvey’s trial approaching, Sharon desperately tries to stop her nephew’s heavies’ last-ditch attempt to scare Leanne out of giving evidence. Meanwhile, Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) sneaks off to see Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) on Father’s Day unaware of the danger he’s putting them all in – then Harvey’s sidekick Rhys arrives on the cobbles…

While Leanne chats to Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) by the tram station, she’s horrified to hear gunshots ringing out (something of a regular occurrence during this storyline). Racing to the scene she’s horrified to see Nick and Sam lying on the ground, while shellshocked Sharon watches from the sidelines. Are the boys OK? The terrifying incident pushes Lee to tell the truth in court, while Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) and Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac) turn on her. Then it’s time to go to court…

Leanne and Sharon take the stand

It’s crunch time for Leanne as she steps onto the stand and raises her right hand, but will she choose to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth knowing there could be reprisals? Whatever she decides, it’s a game-changing moment.

Sharon, surprisingly, comes up trumps and throws her no-good nephew under the bus when called as a witness, revealing how he grooms kids to deal drugs, but will be enough to ensure a hefty sentence? Fearing for her life after betraying her family, Sharon begs Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) for forgiveness (and 10 grand) to go into hiding and make a new start elsewhere. Is the nightmare over for everyone?

Summer’s shock diagnosis

A Father’s Day lunch for Summer’s two dads ends in drama when the teen keeps nipping to the bathroom and later collapses at home. Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) and Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) fear their foster daughter has an eating disorder, possibly brought on by her involvement in the hate crime attack that killed Seb, but a trip to hospital reveals what’s really going on.

Tests reveal Summer has type one diabetes, and she’ll need to manage her condition by injecting herself with insulin for the foreseeable. Sweet-natured Summer doesn’t want a fuss and pretends she’s taking the diagnosis in her stride, though she’s clearly struggling. And never one to miss an opportunity, sly Todd uses the situation to convince Billy he should move back in to help out.

Tyrone gets tragic news

The midlife crisis continues for Tyrone, who starts driving a motorbike and gets a tattoo of his and lover Alina Pop’s (Ruxandra Porojnicu) initials, much to the amusement of Fiz who mercilessly mocks her ex for trying to recapture his youth.

But it’s Fiz that Ty turns to when the police visit the street with some upsetting news – his abusive ex-wife Kirsty has died. Shaken by the shock, Tyrone is supported by sympathetic Fiz as he wonders how to break the news to Ruby about her birth mother. Could tragedy bring Tyrone and Fiz back together?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) is smitten with handsome waiter Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford), though Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) advises her to stop making it obvious and treat him mean to keep him keen. Her sudden change in attitude confuses Curtis, but when Emma has a change of heart after Steve talks sense into her and tells his daughter to go for it she goes all out to make her move – only to see the object of her affection meeting up with a glamorous stranger… Has Emma missed the boat?

Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) is desperate to get a bank loan so she and stepmum Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) can buy the Rovers, and manages to secure the funds off the back of her projected (and no doubt inflated) earnings from Double Glammy. Fellow salesperson Sean Tully (Antony Cotton), however, has had enough of the pyramid-selling scam and asked Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) to write an expose for the Gazette revealing the cosmetic company as a giant rip-off. Has Sean’s noble gesture scuppered Daisy and Jen’s plans to keep hold of the pub?