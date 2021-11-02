6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Kelly is released and Sam struggles at Natasha’s funeral

Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) finally gets out of prison but realises she may never be able to move on from Seb’s murder.

Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) accuses Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) of leaving him to die, Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) struggles to support Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) at Natasha’s funeral, and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) has a new love interest.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 8th – 12th November 2021.

Kelly comes home

Recent developments in Seb’s murder case mean Kelly is released at her appeal hearing and she heads back to the street, although it’s clear life can’t just go back to normal for the traumatised teen. Foster parents Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) and Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) are on the rocks, and have taken in another child, which means Kelly has to find somewhere else to live.

Despite her genuine remorse, Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) refuses to forgive and forget her part in Seb’s death, and the girl fears for her life at the grotty hostel she ends up staying in where the word ‘murderer’ is graffitied on her wall and she’s threatened by a neighbour. A far cry from the cosy cobbles. Kelly is then accused of a terrible crime, at which point prison sounds like a picnic in comparison to trying to start over on the outside.

Aadi lashes out

Aadi wants to move to London and asks Dev to lend him some cash. Although his dad refuses, Aadi is briefly delighted when Dev offers him a promotion running a fleet of his local shops instead, though it turns out he’s only done this to pacify his son as he can’t afford to shell out for his London dream because he’s spent too much money on Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey).

This does nothing to stop Aadi’s jealousy of his sister and he finally flips at his dad that he chose to save Asha first at the crash site and left him to die (we’re still wondering how he escaped the burning car with barely a scratch). A huge row erupts in which a shocking secret comes to light, Aadi storms off and ends up forced to doss on Kelly’s sofa in her skanky digs…

Sam struggles at Natasha’s funeral

Killing off Natasha due to a case of wig confusion was a genuine curveball during stunt week, and it’s been heartbreaking to watch cute, quirky Sam struggle with the loss of his mum. Get your hankies ready because this week it’s the funeral…

The family do their best to support Sam on the difficult day and at the wake in the Bistro, Nick reads out his son’s handwritten eulogy to his mother. There won’t be a dry eye in the house. Sam soon spirals into a pit of grief and everyone worries when he refuses to leave his bedroom. Can anyone get through to the little lad?

Tyrone’s new woman

Tyrone is miffed when love rival Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna) offers to help out with Hope’s school project, but ends up begrudgingly grateful for his assistance. The enemies are almost on the verge of being friends when they also bond over Hope being unfairly banned from a kids’ party (that pesky firestarter image isn’t going away), which unexpectedly throws Ty back on the dating scene.

Publicly standing up to the parent that excluded his daughter earns the adoration of another mum, Isla (played by former Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten), who praises Ty’s principles and asks him out on a date! Lonely after losing Alina, this puts a spring in the mechanic’s step – though Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) can barely suppress her jealousy…

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

When Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) started tutoring Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) he was accused of having romantic designs on his student, just like he did with Bethany Platt a few years ago. Turns out Dan’s only got eyes for Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) and it’s actually the pupil who’s falling for the teacher, which becomes obvious this week when Summer’s crush on Daniel deepens only for her hopes to be dashed due to a misunderstanding. Meanwhile, Max Turner (Paddy Bever) is mooning over Summer who’s become his academic mentor, and getting increasingly obsessed the more time he spends with her…

Carla Barlow (Alison King) buries herself in work to block out the pain of Johnny’s death, but ends up making mistakes that could cost Underworld some serious money. Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) has a quiet word with Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) about his wife’s impending meltdown which doesn’t go down well with Carla, who rages at her colleague for going behind her back. Is grief taking its toll on Carla, and her business?