Here's your spoilers for Coronation Street between 27th - 31st July 2020.

New hope for Yasmeen?

With her trial about to begin, there was a shock when Yasmeen Nazir dropped to the floor from a heart attack. She wakes up in hospital this week and is soon informed that her trial has been postponed as a result of what happened. Alya (Sair Khan) is quick to be by her nan's side and her mind quickly turns to using the extra time before the trial to their advantage. That looks to be easier when she later receives promising news - Elaine (Paula Wilcox) has agreed to give evidence and do all she can to help Yasmeen and to see the evil ex they share is put behind bars for his actions. But this will mean that Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Batholemew) is going to be aware that Elaine is back on the scene and after seeing Tim (Joe Duttine), Elaine cannot help but speak to him and reveal some shocking news that Geoff is quick to dismiss. But as Alya and Elaine meet again, will Elaine be brave enough to stick to her promise to help?

Sarah learns the truth about Gary

It is not a good week to be Gary Windass (Mikey North) when he learns that the dead Rick's watch has been found in the woods and worse still, it has been sold to Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) for a mere £50. This causes Gary to go into panic mode and he hastily tries to arrange for Sarah to sell the watch back to Bernie Winters (Jane Hazlegrove) by handing Bernie money and claiming that it would be an ideal gift for his dad. Sarah almost accepts the offer, double what she paid, until she realises that the person who desperately wants it back is Gary. It dawns on her what he must have done and she heads straight over to see him and asks him outright - did he kill Rick? Gary has no choice but to admit the truth and a stunned Sarah leaves; fleeing from him and trying to contact the police. Only in her haste, she steps out in front of a car and it is left to Gary to push her out of harm's way and take the hit himself. Will Gary be OK?

Disappointment for the Bailey's

It is celebration time for Ed and Aggie Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges and Lorna Laidlaw), or at least it should be. As Ed makes plans for them to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary, he is left disappointed when they do not get to share breakfast as Aggie has had to go into the hospital early. But later when they do eventually talk. Aggie reveals that a colleague has just tested positive for COVD-19 and as a result, she will now have to self isolate in a hotel for two weeks until she knows whether she is in the clear or not. Ed is disappointed to hear the news but decides to make the best of it and the two later have a romantic evening together, albeit a virtual one. As the two enjoy dinner via the internet, they both look forward to their future together and end up having the best evening they possibly could under the circumstances.

Shock accident leaves Maria suspicious

While at first everyone hails Gary as a hero after he pushed Sarah out of the path of an oncoming car, only to be hit himself, there is soon some confusion as to just how the two found themselves in that situation. While Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) was suspicious of Gary long before the accident, Maria has been none the wiser and after at first praising her husband-to-be, she quickly learns that what she has been told does not match up to what happened. Sarah tells Maria that she was not concentrating and stepped out into the road while she was on her phone but when she speaks to Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall), he tells her that from his point of view, Sarah was running away from Gary. As Sarah tries to talk herself out of the situation, there is something about her story that does not add up to Adam and Maria. As for Gary, he wakes up and is relieved his secret is safe. But is it as safe as he thinks it is?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street...

Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) proves to not be a fan of listening to Grazie Roma being sung from the windows of Coronation Street when he loses his temper with Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) who gives a spirited rendition of it. Telling her to stop her "Italian balcony singing", will she tone it down or sing louder as a result?

The street does its bit for resident NHS worker, Aggie, with Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) even allowing her to use Kevin Webster's (Michael LeVell) car when her own breaks down and she hears she is being forced to take the bus to the front line as a result.

