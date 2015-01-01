Coronation Street spoilers: minibus crash spotlighted in new January trailer
Steve McDonald and the Underworld machinists will be involved in a smash-up later this month
ITV has released a new Coronation Street promo that features an upcoming minibus crash which is set to hit screens later this month.
Disaster will strike this winter when a Street Cars minibus, driven by Steve McDonald, will crash and leave some of the Street's favourite residents fighting for their lives.
Exact details are being kept under wraps but more than one character will be hospitalised as a result of the crash and one Underworld knicker stitcher’s life will be on the line. Show bosses are promising fans "a high-octane start to 2015".
Other upcoming storylines featured in the trailer include Beth and Kirk's wedding, Michelle finding fresh romance with newcomer Hamish (James Redmond), plus David and Callum going to war over both Max and Kylie.
You can watch the promo below and beneath that there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street.