Exact details are being kept under wraps but more than one character will be hospitalised as a result of the crash and one Underworld knicker stitcher’s life will be on the line. Show bosses are promising fans "a high-octane start to 2015".

Other upcoming storylines featured in the trailer include Beth and Kirk's wedding, Michelle finding fresh romance with newcomer Hamish (James Redmond), plus David and Callum going to war over both Max and Kylie.

You can watch the promo below and beneath that there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street.