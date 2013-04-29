Viewers, of course, know that Karl is the arsonist who recently burned down the Rovers Return and brought about the demise of both Toni the firefighter and Street resident Sunita Alahan. Although this fact remains a secret from the neighbourhood, Leanne (Jane Danson) and Jason (Ryan Thomas) both have their suspicions that Karl is not a heroic figure. So why does Stella think he can be trusted?

“Karl has always been her weakness and he has, of course, got her at a time when she is very vulnerable. She nearly died, Sunita and Toni did die, Karl has given her no reason recently not to trust him. It’s one of those soap stories where those watching at home know exactly what’s going on, but the people involved have no idea! I’m sure I will have lots of people coming up to me and telling me what a bad lot he is!”

And, if she could, what advice would Collins give to Stella about her relationship with Karl? “She isn’t willing to listen to advice. It’s one of those situations where someone has made their mind up. Not even Leanne can get through to her. It doesn’t help, of course, that Gloria thinks Karl is great, so he has a good ally there. And while people may not like Karl, no one actually knows he started the fire – that big secret is sitting there just waiting to be revealed!”