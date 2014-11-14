Coronation Street spoilers: Michael's son Gavin arrives - watch the scene
Oliver Farnworth to make his debut next week
Published: Friday, 14 November 2014 at 11:01 pm
Michael Rodwell (Les Dennis) is to come face to face with his long-lost son Gavin (Oliver Farnworth) next week.
Michael has spent the past few weeks trying to track down his boy and will soon get to find out where he lives. After Gail (Helen Worth) insists that Michael push a note through Gavin's front door, it isn't long before his son is making contact and asking to meet up.
Scenes to be shown on Friday 21 November will then see Gavin approaching Michael and Gail in the Bistro and introducing himself. But can Gavin forgive his dad for being an absent father?
You can watch what happens below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama in Coronation Street:
