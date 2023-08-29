Plus, Gemma is duped, Aadi is left squirming, and what's Eliza up to?

Read on for your essential Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 4th September - Thursday 7th September 2023.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

1. Cassie has a request for Abi

Abi watches Cassie on Coronation Street.

Cassie's ready to start a-fresh and rocks up to the garage for her first day on the job, leaving Tyrone thankful that Kevin gave his mum the opportunity. However, as Cassie gets to work, Dean approaches and he's after some drug money. Cassie hisses at him to leave, promising he'll get his money by the end of the day. Abi is in the background and spots Dean, recognising him from her past when she was addicted to drugs.

Later on, Cassie decides she isn't going to take lunch and hangs around, only for Abi to discover her pinching cash! Cassie begs Abi not to say anything, but will she agree?

2. Will Cassie die?

Abi, Hope and Tyrone look over lifeless Cassie on Coronation Street.

Tyrone is struggling to get Ruby some new boots in time for her party and Cassie offers to help. Evelyn is furious to see Tyrone hand over £80 so easily - and she was right to be concerned, too, as Cassie heads straight to meet Dean to buy some more pills.

When Cassie doesn't show up to Jack and Ruby's party, Michael lets slip he saw someone roughing up Cassie the other day, leaving Abi no choice but to reveal who Dean really is. Tyrone's horrified to hear what his mum's been up to and scours the streets looking for her. Hope tracks her down, but she's slumped over on the pavement, suffering from a clear overdose. Will she pull through?

Meanwhile, Tyrone discovers some home truths about Cassie and how Evelyn turned her back on her own daughter. Will Tyrone and Evelyn get past this devastating reveal?

3. Gemma is duped

Henry and Gemma have a drink on Coronation Street.

Poor Gemma is always so trusting in people, so it's devastating when she thinks there's an opportunity of work with Henry, but she's actually duped. Henry invites her to the hotel bar, telling her it's business only, but when he insists on buying her a drink, it soon becomes clear Henry has no job and wants to be with Gemma for the rest of his life. How will Gemma respond?

More like this

Meanwhile, Bernie offers to help with bills but proud Gemma wants none of it - she got them into this mess, she can get them out of it. With Chesney increasingly worried about her stress levels, will Gemma be OK?

4. Ronnie, Debbie and Ed celebrate - but can Ed be trusted?

Ronnie and Debbie have a drink on Coronation Street.

Ronnie is forced to come clean and confesses to Debbie that he told Henry Newton about the Waterfords deal before it was announced - but Debbie is cool as a cucumber, because she deleted the picture of the contract from her phone. When Ronnie, Ed and Debbie's bid is accepted, the trio celebrate. Ronnie presents Ed with a bank card for their new business account, but Ed is uneasy - can Ronnie trust him, and more importantly - can Ed trust himself?

5. Max makes a mistake

Max helps Lauren who has trashed the salon in Coronation Street.

Max heads off for his first day at college, and David couldn't be prouder. But later on in the week, Max is already telling lies to Lauren, insisting he's at college all day, when he actually heads to the precinct to spend the day with Sabrina. Jealous Lauren gets in Sabrina's head and tries to make out that she and Max are an item, leaving Max to reassure her, but will it work? After some more shocking news for Lauren, she trashes the salon.

David urges Max to wise up and go to college or take an apprenticeship as a hairdresser. Max heads to the salon and lets himself in, where he's shocked to see the mess Lauren's made. She admits her guilt and the pair try to clean up as best as possible, with Max promising he'll cover for her. It isn't long before eagle-eyed David and Maria spot the broken mirror and demand to know what happened. Lauren is arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage. Where will this leave Max?

6. Daisy warns Jenny

Sally Ann Matthews as Jenny Connor and Todd Boyce as Stephen Reid in Coronation Street. ITV

We all know Stephen is a no-good user, but loved-up Jenny can't see the wood for the trees. She lets slip to Daisy that Jenny is treating Stephen to a holiday, and Daisy is keen to warn her not to waste her money on him. Will Jenny heed Daisy's advice?

7. Eliza's up to something

Eliza and Sam in Coronation Street.

Eliza is excited for her upcoming meeting with her dad, where they were planning on going to the cinema. However, when she arrives him from school upset, she tells Stu she doesn't want to see her dad as she started her period in PE and the embarrassment is too much. Is Eliza telling the truth? And how will Stu react to this latest drama?

8. Aadi squirms over Courtney affair

Darren and Aadi talk in Coronation Street.

Courtney can't keep her hands off Aadi, but it's clear he's torn over the whole affair. When she suggests a little meet-up in the afternoon, Aadi makes the sensible decision and heads to his meeting with Darren and Dev. However, when talk turns to his love life, Aadi can't help but squirm from embarrassment. Will he call time on his affair?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.