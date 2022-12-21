Viewers know that Spider is an undercover police officer who has attached himself to Griff's (Michael Condron) racist gang in order to bring him down - but he has been unable to tell on/off girlfriend Toyah, who now believes that Spider is just as bad as vile Griff.

Griff has manipulated troubled teen Max Turner (Paddy Bever) into joining his group, despite Max's adoptive dad David Platt's (Jack P Shepherd) efforts to stop their 'friendship'. Tonight, Max headed off on a camping trip, but he had no idea what was in store.

Griff and one of his pals had secretly put a bomb in the boot of one of their cars, which lay in wait while the gang set up camp. When Griff ordered Max to gut a rabbit for dinner, the young man refused, with Spider keeping a watchful eye over proceedings.

Spider had a quiet chat with Max, offering support and explaining that he couldn't have completed the task either. But Max was conscious of disappointing Griff, and he ventured over to apologise. Later, as the group were about to drive off in two cars, Max lifted the blanket in the boot and was stunned to find the bomb.

Keeping quiet, Max joined the gang in one of the cars. But there was a terrifying shock in store when they realised an explosion was imminent, and it was Max who was left injured when the bomb went off. Spider was worried as Griff panicked, but the latter refused to call an ambulance.

Griff ordered Spider to help him take Max to the hospital, where they learned that he would be fine after some rest. Griff posed as Max's father, and informed the suspicious doctor that Max's burns were the result of an exploding gas canister they had been using for camp cooking.

The doctor pointed out that unless the gas had been exposed to a naked flame, this explanation made no sense. But when Max awoke, he claimed he couldn't remember anything. Griff later warned a scared Max not to tell his family, who were unaware of the 'accident' nor knew anything about what had happened.

Spider, meanwhile, spoke to his police supervisor who frustrated him once more by saying they still couldn't take action against Griff. After hanging up, Spider was confronted by Toyah - and he couldn't carry on lying to her.

Revealing that he's working undercover for the police, Spider urged Toyah to see that he wasn't the racist she thought him to be - but Toyah ordered him to leave her alone. Will she out his secret to the locals?

If you are concerned that someone you know might be being radicalised, you are not alone. There is advice and support available via www.actearly.uk. If you’ve seen or heard something that could potentially be related to terrorism, trust your instincts and report it. Your actions could save lives. Report via www.gov.uk/ACT or call 0800 789 321.

