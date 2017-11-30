A recent Corrie storyline saw Aidan and Eva's wedding day fall apart after his infidelity was exposed. Upcoming Christmas drama will see the character get in contact with sister Carla following troubles at the Underworld factory.

Ward won a 2016 National Television Award for Best Newcomer following his debut as Aidan. A source said of his departure: "Shayne will leave at the end of his current contract and Aidan will be on screen for a further six months."

