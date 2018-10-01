In the end, a showdown saw David stop the car and tell Josh they were at the local police station and that he was about to take him outside. But realising what future now lay ahead of him, Josh pleaded with David not to pursue this course of action. "I'll be branded a rapist," Josh was seen yelling. "I'll get beaten up. My life will be ruined."

Having now had a confession of sorts, David then abandoned Josh at the side of the road and headed home. Tonight's final scenes saw David telling Billy and Shona that he no longer felt himself to be a victim and had got his life back.

"I don’t think Josh will ever admit for definite what he did to me, but just seeing his fear was enough for me," said David.

Reassuring Shona that he'd managed to find closure, he then added: "I’ve got him out of my head now. I can think clearly. I can breathe. And the air’s never smelt better. I’ve got my life back. Yeah, Josh took part of my soul away from me, but I won’t be a victim any more. It’ll never define me. I’m me again."

