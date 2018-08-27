Coronation Street will be shown as an hour-long episode at 7.30pm this evening instead of its usual Monday-night double bill. The Bank Holiday scheduling change avoids a clash with BBC1 rival EastEnders, which is showing at the later time of 8.30pm.

Advertisement

Tonight's drama will see Henry admit to Gemma that he's trying to con the Connors - but will she stand by her man or kick him into touch? Elsewhere, Imran tries to get out of going on a cruise with his mum Saira and asks Kate whether Rana would be interested in going instead. When Rana agrees, her decision looks set to test her relationship...