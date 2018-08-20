As Corrie fans saw last Friday, Saira strongly disagrees with the idea of Rana and Kate being together and demanded that her daughter admit that the relationship is "shameful" and "against nature". So it's no surprise that Kate balks at the idea of Rana being part of her mother's life.

New plotline details revealed on the soap's official website state that Kate is in no mood to entertain the plan - in fact, she flatly refuses, pointing out that Imran is just trying to get out of it himself. And then comes her stern words to Rana: if she goes on the cruise, she won't wait for her. So what will Rana do? Is this the end of #Kana? Or is she set to put her relationship above family ties?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.