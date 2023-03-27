In tonight's (Monday 27th March) harrowing episode of Coronation Street , viewers watched as a disturbing acid attack unfolded that initially targeted Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) but ended up with Ryan – who was purely at the Rovers by coincidence – taking the full force of stalker Justin's (Andrew Still) attack.

Warning: this article contains details of an acid attack which some readers may find upsetting.

Although we see how Daisy manages to get the police to arrest her stalker, this is only the beginning of the drama for Ryan, who was previously not involved in this storyline.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, actor Prescott revealed how the storyline impacts his character, stating: "I think, by this point, he started to see that his life is never going to be the same again.

"In which, he's kind of trying to reach out and clutch onto whatever he can within his life, mainly the relationships within his life that will allow him to kind of deny this reality – one of them being Alya.

"His relationship with Alya, this newfound possibility with this new love interest Crystal, that of him wanting to go and live the life he always wanted in Ibiza, and continue with his DJ career."

Ryan is the victim of an acid attack in Coronation Street.

Prescott continued: "As he sees these things kind of slipping away, he actually tries to reach out and try and grab hold of them in desperation. But I think he knows, I think as soon as something like this happens there are stages of acceptance and denial. Slowly, bit by bit, he starts to understand the gravity of his wounds and what's happened."

Viewers will also see how kind-hearted Ryan pushes his loved ones away, with Prescott stating: "I think it's a natural thing for people to do, especially when you feel vulnerable. And he really hates being on the receiving end of pity.

"I think he's kind of experienced it in the past, and it kind of brings up his defence mechanisms and his barriers. Also just before it, there is a possibility that there’s something in the air with Alya and that kind of gets shut down. And so there's one reality check after the next."

Prescott added: "And then obviously, this – the attack – is just a monumental shift completely. I think he just needs to learn that there are people around him in his life that are going to support him, and that he does have love in his life, even if it's not the kind of love that he wants in that moment."

Coronation Street has been working with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on this hard-hitting storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

