The 34-year-old will not film any new scenes following an internal inquiry. But speaking to RadioTimes.com this afternoon, a show insider confirmed that upcoming episodes will still include storylines featuring the character of Todd:

"Scenes featuring Bruno will continue to be screened until December 24th. These were filmed before our inquiry started.

"Subsequent storylines beyond this point have been rewritten."

The move by Coronation Street to end Bruno Langley's contract comes after a woman accused the actor of committing a sexual assault in a nightclub.

Langley denies claims of wrongdoing, however reports say Greater Manchester police are currently investigating the allegations.

In a statement, Langley said: “Sadly, I will no longer be working on Coronation Street. Acting on the show has been the fulfilment of a personal dream.

“Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour.

“I would like to thank all of my friends who work on the show for their love, friendship and support during this extremely difficult period. I will make a further statement in due course, and when I am able to do so.”