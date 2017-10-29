"We can confirm that Bruno Langley is no longer contracted to Coronation Street."

A Corrie insider added: "Bruno's contract ended on October 26th following an internal inquiry. This inquiry was separate to any police investigation and independent of any inquiries they are making."

Langley himself said: “Sadly, I will no longer be working on Coronation Street. Acting on the show has been the fulfilment of a personal dream.

"Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour.

"I would like to thank all of my friends who work on the show for their love, friendship and support during this extremely difficult period. I will make a further statement in due course, and when I am able to do so."

The move by Coronation Street comes after a woman accused the actor of committing a sexual assault in a nightclub. Langley denies claims of wrongdoing, however reports say Greater Manchester police are currently investigating the allegations.

The character of Todd Grimshaw originally appeared on Corrie in 2001 and show bosses now face the task of writing him out following Langley's immediate exit.