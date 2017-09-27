Hoping to change her mind, Sarah and Bethany then invited Mel to stay the night - but, as was soon revealed, Mel wasn't being at all honest about her reasons for turning up out of the blue.

Once everyone had gone to bed, Mel was seen taking out a phone and calling Nathan, who was talking from his prison cell on a smuggled burner phone.

As was recently revealed, Mel is set to go to extreme lengths to prevent Bethany from reaching the courtroom.

The upcoming drama finds Mel pretending to head to the police station with Bethany in tow, only to stop the car by a railway and drag Bethany towards the tracks by her hair.

Later on, Craig is called out to a fatality at the railway sidings where he finds a necklace identical to Bethany's.

So, what has happened? Has Bethany managed to escape Mel's clutches? Or has Mel done the unthinkable and killed Bethany?

