Basically, Phelan is saying that if Vinny doesn't pay him back all the money he stole, then he won't see his beloved mum Flora alive again.

But will Vinny listen to what Phelan has to say? Or run the risk of further retribution?

You can watch the scene from Monday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street

More like this

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.