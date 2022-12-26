After last week's dramatic bomb explosion landed Max in hospital, the young man lied to his family that his injuries were down to a camping gas stove explosion. On Christmas Day, his strained relationship with David was further affected when the latter made a dig about dangerous Griff.

Max stormed off and joined Griff at his flat; and as the ITV soap returned on Boxing Day, David told wife Shona (Julia Goulding) that he was still determined to stop Max from falling further under Griff's spell.

Toyah (Georgia Taylor) and Spider (Martin Hancock) with Griff (Michael Condron) in Coronation Street. ITV

Outside, David tried to drag Max away from Griff, who laughed at his fruitless attempts to thwart him. The altercation only served to make things worse, and Shona was unimpressed. But David is entirely out of his depth here, with those around him continuing to warn the helpless dad of Griff's influence.

They are currently unaware that Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) is working undercover within the gang, desperately hoping to expose them. Unfortunately, Spider's hands have been tied where Max is concerned, so off Max went to pack his bags and move in with Griff.

Terrified, David made his way over to Griff's to appeal to Max in a much more calm manner. Max had already claimed that David wasn't his father - despite the fact that David has brought him up for most of his life. But David explained that, no matter how Max feels about him, he will always be his son.

Max turned to look at David, and it was clear this had provoked some kind of emotion in him. But, in Griff's presence, Max soon turned coldly away. Griff scoffed at David's failed efforts, and David was forced to leave in despair.

Is Max now lost to him forever, or will he realise that he's making a huge mistake?

If you are concerned that someone you know might be being radicalised, you are not alone. There is advice and support available via www.actearly.uk. If you’ve seen or heard something that could potentially be related to terrorism, trust your instincts and report it. Your actions could save lives. Report via www.gov.uk/ACT or call 0800 789 321.

