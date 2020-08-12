At a recent press event with RadioTimes.Com and other press, Ghadie spoke about Maria's future with Gary and how she would feel should the truth come out.

"I love working with Mikey, but I don’t know if they are a good match," Ghadie admitted about her characters current on-screen love interest. "In some ways, they are as they're both single parents and get on well, but there’s a whole other side and people would say 'run as fast as you can'."

Ghadie went on to add that Maria would be "furious and devastated to find out she’s about to be married to a murderer, especially after her first husband, Liam, was murdered and she got engaged to his murderer."

But could Maria stay with Gary, even after learning that he killed a man? "I hope she’d run a mile, but you never know with Maria." She also revealed what advice she would give Maria if she had the chance: "I’d tell her to stay away from men. Especially those who live on Corrie. Although there aren’t many Maria hasn’t been with."

Samia has been on the cobbles for two decades now and she also reflected on being a part of the cast for so long, and how lucky she feels to be able to work in the current environment: "I’d never have imagined I would still be here after 20 years and, touch wood, I feel lucky to still be enjoying it and working with so many lovely people. We all feel lucky we can actually work because lots of my friends in different industries aren’t able to- so we are grateful for that."

