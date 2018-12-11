After Rana reveals that she and Kate have split up, it's clear that Imogen fancies her chances. And on New Year's Eve, Rana will be on the receiving end of a shock when Imogen turns up unexpectedly at the Rovers Return and kisses Kate on the cheek.

As a gutted Rana watches on, Kate prepares to head off into town with Imogen. But, seeing her distress, Imran and Toyah both urge Rana to go after her. A tipsy Rana then confesses to Kate that she still loves her - but will it be enough to bring the two of them back together as the countdown to midnight begins?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.