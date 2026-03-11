Leanne Battersby's (Jane Danson) eyebrow has been firmly raised in Coronation Street, with the end of vile child groomer Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) growing ever closer.

Ad

As viewers of the ITV soap know, Weathy High teacher Megan has been engaging in a secret relationship with her student Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale).

She purposely moved from her hometown of Hull to be closer to the teen, and began dating an oblivious Daniel Osborne (Rob Mallard). He thinks she's committed to him – totally unaware that she's been having secret meetings at the Chariot Square Hotel and is even expecting Will's baby.

His classmate Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) became convinced that something sinister was going on, and Megan has made it her mission to keep him from spilling. He then set up a secret CCTV camera in her flat - which she shares with Leanne - in the hope that he could catch them in the act.

She soon clocked onto his plan, and accused him of voyeurism.

Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) knows about Megan Walsh's (Beth Nixon) abhorrent behaviour. ITV

Earlier this week, Leanne came dangerously close to realising what was going on. She was showering and didn't hear Megan coming into the flat, engaging in a flirty phone call with Will.

The two were giggling away, and she was stunned to realise that Leanne was stood right behind her. Fortunately for Megan, her flatmate wrongly assumed that she was chatting to Daniel.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

In today's episode, Sam called by the flat to grab his school books and was rattled to have yet another run-in with Megan. She warned that if he was to speak up about what he 'perceived' to be true, he'd "alienate pretty much everyone around him".

Meanwhile, Leanne caught up with Daniel to discuss her concerns about Sam. She'd noticed that he was feeling pretty stressed, and queried whether it was to do with his exams.

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) was confused by Leanne Battersby's (Jane Danson) anecdote. ITV

He jokingly said that most other lads his age were experiencing similar issues, and not to be worried. Before parting ways, Leanne then apologised for interrupting his call with Megan the night before.

Daniel was understandably baffled by the recollection, and assured her that she wasn't talking to him – and that it must have been "one of her other boyfriends".

While Leanne laughed it off, she couldn't help but wonder whether there was some information that she wasn't privy to...

How will Megan explain herself?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.