Coronation Street legend Jane Danson has slammed a hoax Facebook post that claimed she has been axed from the ITV soap.

Ad

Danson first stepped onto the cobbles in 1997 as the eldest daughter of the unruly Battersby clan, Leanne. She continued in the role until 2000, when she decided to escape the torment faced from evil drug dealer Jez Quigley (Lee Boardman).

During a four-year break, Jane appeared in ITV medical drama Always and Everyone, and iconic police station soap The Bill.

Since then she's been a mainstay in Weatherfield for over two decades, heavily featuring in last night's episode when her half-sister Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) arrived home and announced herself as the new landlady of the Rovers Return.

Eva was keen to settle a feud between Leanne and step-sister Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor), and it now seems that the two are on good terms. But this is Corrie, so we can't imagine they'll stay friendly for too long!

Jane has played Leanne across two stints since 1997. ITV ITV

Taking to Instagram today, Jane shared a screenshot from a Corrie fan page that stated she had been dropped from the long-running programme and had "wrote a heartfelt letter" speaking of her devastation.

"Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby, wrote a heartfelt letter after being dismissed from 'Corrie' with only a months notice," it began.

"Jane expressed her disappointment by stating 'I devoted a significant portion of my life to this program, and all I received was a single thank you, good luck."

In response to the fake news, Danson asked the page to "stop making up stories and quoting cast members saying things that haven’t been said".

"Apparently I’ve been axed from the show and have written a letter to say how upset I am," she added. "First of all, if I have been ‘axed’ surely I would have been told?

"Had almost 30 years of people feeling the need to say what they want or making up stories and I’ve never bitten back but I’ve had enough of reading absolute crap."

Jane said the hoax post was "damaging" and "really unkind". ITV ITV

She continued: "Just stop it, it’s pathetic. And please stop believing the 99% nonsense these sites keep spinning. It can be so damaging and it’s really unkind. Think before you type."

Co-star Jack P Shepherd, who plays David Platt, jokingly commented: "I was dead online other day Jane."

"Amen to this, sis," replied Georgia Taylor.

Jane's real-life actor husband Robert Beck laughed: "Ah s**t... this not true? I’ve just listed the house on Rightmove."

The official Coronation Street account, which has previously posted about the dangers of fake news and scam accounts online, wrote: "We keep trying to get all the fake posts taken down," followed by a crying emoji.

Read more

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.