But the nasty nanny's latest attempt to cause a rift in the family fell flat when Hope turned on her long-lost sibling for trying to split her parents up and ordered her to leave. Remaining defiant, Jade flounced off leaving Fiz, Ty and the girls more united than ever.

Jade and Fiz met off screen when Mrs Stape took Hope to a specialist school in Birmingham to address her behavioural issues (the storyline was created to accommodate McAlpine's maternity leave while pregnant with daughter Hilda, born in October 2018).

After Fiz returned, teacher Jade came to the street in September 2019 to continue helping Hope as she had been doing in Birmingham. Moving in and becoming a childminder for Hope and Ruby, perky Jade seemed too good to be true - and she was, as it transpired she was the secret daughter of John Stape, Fiz's late serial killer husband and had a vicious vendetta against her stepmum.

Unstable Jade believed Fiz was responsible for her father's death and deliberately tracked the family down to steal her half-sister Hope, the daughter Fiz had with John.

Gaslighting Fiz to make her look like a bad mother, Jade caused all kinds of trouble once her true identity was revealed and planned to abduct Hope and escape the country. Luckily good prevailed over evil and peace has been restored at No.10.

A Corrie spokesperson confirmed to RadioTimes.com these were Jade's last scenes and the storyline had drawn to a close, and also said there are no current plans for her to return.

Let's hope John doesn't have any more sinister secret kids out there plotting revenge…

