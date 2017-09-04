Viewers are fast becoming used to schedule changes in soapland - with last Friday's Coronation Street double bill being moved to Sunday, again to accommodate football coverage.

The rest of the week's Corrie broadcasts will remain as normal (Wednesday 7.30pm, Friday 7.30/8.30pm) and there'll be another hour-long episode on Sunday at 7.00pm, meaning that devotees won't miss out in the long run.

As for the upcoming drama itself, Wednesday's episode will see Eileen seek the truth as regards Phelan's shifty behaviour, Will comforts Michelle on Robert's day in court, while Gemma hatches a plan to help Rita.

More like this

You can watch a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.