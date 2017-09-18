Rita also tells her lodger that she regrets not keeping in closer contact with former Kabin colleague Mavis since she left Weatherfield.

In a heartbreaking moment, Rita then tells Gemma that she shouldn't put her life on hold for her sake, despite her friend's assurances that she isn't going anywhere...

You can watch the emotional scene below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on Coronation Street

More like this

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.