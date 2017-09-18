Coronation Street heartbreak: watch Rita weep following shock diagnosis
The Kabin Queen breaks down in this sneak peek scene
Hankies at the ready, Coronation Street fans - here's a first look at Rita Tanner reeling from news that she's been diagnosed with a brain tumour.
A scene that's due to be shown on Wednesday will see Rita reveal to Gemma that she feels lonely now that so many friends and loved ones have been died.
Rita also tells her lodger that she regrets not keeping in closer contact with former Kabin colleague Mavis since she left Weatherfield.
In a heartbreaking moment, Rita then tells Gemma that she shouldn't put her life on hold for her sake, despite her friend's assurances that she isn't going anywhere...
You can watch the emotional scene below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on Coronation Street
