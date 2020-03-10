Alya makes the decision to report the abusive man, after discovering his true colours when she learns that Yasmeen (Shelley King) has been upset at home.

Eileen Grimshaw tells Alya about the time that Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) trapped Yasmeen in his magic box.

And Alya then realises that he has been targeting her too, by anonymously writing nasty online reviews about her work at Speed Daal.

Upcoming episodes will see Alya take the situation to the authorities, as she tries her best to get her grandmother away from Geoff.

She is horrified to learn that Geoff plans on whisking Yasmeen away to Cyprus for good and Alya immediately sets to work on saving her grandmother.

She can be seen visiting the police station in new spoilers, accompanied by Toyah Battersby for moral support.

In another image, she is with Yasmeen and is desperately trying to pack up the older woman's belongings.

But judging by the images, Al might have a hard time convincing her grandmother - who appears to be resisting her help.

Will vulnerable Yasmeen be ready to listen her granddaughter?

Or will Geoff manage to get his victim away from prying eyes before it's too late?

