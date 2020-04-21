Suspecting Claire must be pocketing the money herself, choosing her own financial gain over her child getting a good education, he can't help but get involved - even if that does put his dark, murderous secret at risk.

When Claire turns up to see him at the furniture shop, he sees this as his opportunity to try and nudge her into making the right decision for her daughter.

Telling her that he has been in touch with Rick, he says that he knows that he is still paying the fees and urges her to think about what might happen if he ever found out that she was taking the cash for herself.

More like this

He even goes as far as to bluntly say that Rick will kill her if he ever learned the truth.

But with Rick gone, does Gary actually mean that he will kill her?

Regardless, it looks like his interference has done the trick and Claire makes a hasty exit- scared for her life by Gary's words.

Unfortunately though, she is spotted leaving by Maria who wastes no time in asking Gary who the mysterious woman he was talking to was.

With so much on the line and so many secrets he needs to keep, least of all his crimes, he is left with the task of having to talk himself out a hole whilst making sure that she doesn't grow suspicious.

How long can Gary continue to keep Ricks murder a secret? And will he ever be driven to kill again?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.