As the body count rose, Gary found romance with fan-favourite Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon), who soon fell pregnant with their first child.

Tragically, Maria lost her baby after contracting measles from Daniel Osbourne’s (Rob Mallard) son Bertie on Wednesday, but Gary will hold Dr Ali responsible for the upsetting event alongside the single dad, merely because they were around Maria.

What's more, Mikey thinks the miscarriage could lead to more drama for Gary as Rick's body is eventually discovered.

Coronation Street will soon celebrate its 10,000th episode, and North promised a bucket load of drama is to come, and some of it has already started.

The new year saw Gary going “good again for a little bit,” Mikey told Lorraine Kelly, but it seems his redemption won't be forever, adding: "He’s going to turn back to the dark side when something very unexpected happens – and I can’t say anymore!”

Coronation Street residents are already suspicious of Gary, especially considering his involvement in the siege is well documented.

When the body is discovered, again linked to Gary, the trail will lead back to him... surely?

And if it does, is this going to be the end of his time on the cobbles?

