Said Tyldesley: "As a mum myself, I can’t begin to imagine her not taking Susie with her. Eva has a heart of gold. She makes a lot of mistakes because she doesn’t think about the consequences. But I'm really hoping she takes Susie with her."

Acknowledging the knock-on effect this would have for Toyah, the Corrie star added: "Eva would feel guilty because she cares so much about Toyah. If Eva was to take Susie, it would be incredibly difficult for Toyah."

Tyldesley has been a regular member of the cast since 2011, with Eva's most notable storyline being a high-profile revenge scheme that saw her seek vengeance on boyfriend Aidan after she discovered he’d been cheating with local hairdresser Maria. In a memorable showdown, Eva scrapped it out in a fountain with Maria last year while wearing her wedding dress.

Speaking about how she herself is feeling as she prepares to leave Coronation Street behind, Tyldesley commented: "There have been many tears. I'm all cried out!"

Tyldesley's comments came on a good night for Corrie at London's Hackney Empire that saw it take home six awards including Best Actress for Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt), Best Villain for Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan) and the coveted Best Soap Award.

