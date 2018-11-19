Recent paparazzi pictures shot in Blackpool, however, indicate that this might not be the end of this particular story. With David Neilson [Roy] and Patti Clare [Mary] seen filming in the seaside resort, it looks as though the search for Jude will go on after next week's shock visit to the morgue.

And actor Paddy Wallace has also revealed that his final scenes have not yet aired, hinting that there's still more to come for his character. Speaking on This Morning in October, the star said: "I have shot my final scenes. But the tram exit was not my last scene."

Patti Clare also teased a reunion for Mary and Jude at some point in the future: "She is persistent like a mountie! She always gets her man - she's going to hunt him down. But maybe there will be a few curves along the path."

