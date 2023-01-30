Max was arrested and charged with incitement to murder last week, after former classmate Blake (Adam Little) stabbed local resident Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) and blamed Max's videos for inspiring his actions.

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) was left blaming himself for adoptive son Max Turner's (Paddy Bever) fate in tonight's Coronation Street (30th January), as he heard Max could be sentenced to up to 15 years for his crime.

Max had been groomed by racist terrorist Griff Reynolds (Michael Condron), but the fact that the teen got so involved in Griff's gang meant that he would have to face the consequences.

David heard from Max's solicitor, Harriet, that Max's charge was being escalated to Encouragement of Terrorism. But Harriet was hopeful that she could still build a strong defence for the youngster, citing the fact that Max had been deliberately radicalised.

Feeling some hope, David visited Max, who was finally ready to take responsibility for his behaviour. But David vowed to raise the expensive fees for the solicitor, asking mum Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) and gran Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) for financial help.

Gail refused, but Audrey offered to lend David the money by trying again to release the equity on her house.

Of course, viewers know that Audrey's murderous son Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) has already had the equity transferred to his own bank account - and Stephen managed to successfully put Audrey off the idea of looking into this. He pointed out that it might be time for Max to simply face the music, so Audrey backtracked.

Suspicious of his uncle's involvement, David raged at Stephen, trying to attack him. But little did he know that, just outside, Gail was taking Maria Connor's (Samia Longchambon) words on board, as the latter reminded Gail that Max had done the right thing in the end, raising the alarm over the bomb and saving a number of lives.

But Gail was horrified to walk in to see David going for Stephen, and she announced that she had been about to lend the funds - but now there was no chance. David fumed, and headed off to Max's plea hearing alone.

Convinced that Max would plead not guilty, David was stunned when Max instead claimed he was guilty, and he protested in court before calling wife Shona (Julia Goulding), who could be heard expressing her disbelief over the whole mess.

At home, David was devastated as he updated Gail on what had happened. With Harriet having explained that Max could be sentenced to a lengthy spell of 15 years behind bars, David felt he was to blame for not putting a stop to Max being groomed.

As he declared that he had let Max, and the boy's late mother Kylie (Paula Lane), down, David broke down. What's next for the Platts?

