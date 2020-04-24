Back in October, he lost his wife, Sinead, and never really took the time to grieve her in a healthy way.

Instead, he soon found himself in another relationship, this time with Bethany Platt but, as expected, it was a romance that was never meant to be - kissing her whilst his wife was on her death bed is never a good way to start a new relationship.

His downward spiral continued when he proposed to Bethany, but chose to use Sinead's ring to do it.

It's no surprise that those closest to him realised that an intervention was needed and when a grief retreat was suggested, he ended up going.

When he returns, he meets with Ken who is overjoyed to see what appears to be a new man.

Far from the mess he was when he left, he seems to be back to normal and assures him that the retreat was definitely worthwhile.

In all, he is keen to stress what a positive experience it was. Could happier times be on the horizon for Daniel, or is he not as done grieving his late wife as he claims to be?

More drama on the street next week will see Yasmeen's torment at the hands of Geoff escalating to a level where she lashes out, while Asha continues to deal with the fallout of her topless video making it onto the internet - a situation that Dev may have made worse.

Coronation Street is currently airing on ITV on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at 7.30pm due to the episode count being reduced after production was halted.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.