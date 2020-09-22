Knowing that Nicky is in need of some quick cash, Daniel sees an opportunity when he spots that Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew) has an envelope full of cash, that he swiftly pockets and hands over to her.

While Geoff instantly pointed the finger of suspicion at Alya Nazir (Sair Khan), in a very public way, Daniel kept his head down and decided to keep what he did to himself. Only that proves to be a mistake when Geoff gets hold of CCTV footage from the solicitor's office that shows Daniel was very clearly the thief.

Police officer Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) is soon informed and Daniel is left with no choice but to confess to the police that it was indeed him who swiped the money. He promises both Geoff and the police that he will pay the money back, but will it be that simple?

Daniel has no idea the sort of person he is dealing with when it comes to Geoff and the abuser is more volatile than ever following his son, Tim (Joe Duttine) learning what kind of a man his father really is. Will Daniel be in danger as a result of his actions, and how will Nicky feel when she learns that he has put himself in harm's way in an attempt to help her?

