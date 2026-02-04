A former Brassic star is joining the cast of Coronation Street, in a game-changing role for the soap.

Steve Evets, who is best known for his role of Farmer Jim in all seven series of the Sky comedy drama, will play Shona (Julia Goulding) and her half-sister Jodie Ramsey's (Olivia Frances Brown) dad in episodes that air next week.

This isn't Evets' first venture into the serial drama world, as he played Tom Shepherd in three episodes of Emmerdale in 1998. He's also had parts in Casualty, Shameless and Life on Mars.

Evets is best known for his role of Farmer Jim in Brassic. Sky

The story kicks off when Shona - who is desperate to learn more about Jodie's secrets - follows her to a psychiatric hospital where she is meeting their confused, estranged father.

We were first introduced to the enigma in the epic Corriedale crossover episode, where she was was seen tied and bound in the back of Graham Foster's (Andrew Scarborough) van.

Exactly how she found herself to be there remains to be seen.

Jodie tells Shona how she was her dad's sole-carer after her mother's disappearance, and that she eventually reached breaking point. When the women return home, David (Jack P. Shepherd) tells Shona to take the afternoon off to unwind, but she decides to go and visit her dad instead.

However, Jodie is determined for her to stay away and manipulates her into having a night out at the Viaduct Bistro. David's suspicions of his sister-in-law ramp up, and when she's alone, she pulls out a locket from her trinket box.

The next day, after making his breakfast for him, Jodie sets about dusting the living room. David and Shona's wedding photo goes flying and smashes, but was the action accidental?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

