But events look set to come to a head in scenes to be shown on Wednesday 31 January when Carla keels over in the street and is rushed to hospital.

Doctors will be seen telling her that she needs a transplant ASAP. And with Roy breaking the news that he’s not a match, it seems as though Carla has little choice but to put the rest of the Connor clan in the picture.

By the end of next week, Kate and Aidan are braced for initial tests to see if they can be a donor. But will the result be a positive one for Carla? Or is her life-or-death situation set to take a turn for the worse?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

