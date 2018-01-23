Corrie viewers will then see a smitten Daniel get more than he bargained for when a flirtatious Carla makes her move!

“She sees something missing in him. He sees something missing in her,” actor Rob Mallard recently told ITV’s This Morning. “She’s making her way through the Barlows!”

And fans can expect news of the pairing to spread quickly down the Street when Sinead heads to Daniel’s to tell him she wants to try again, only to be left stunned when she sees him kissing Carla on the doorstep.

More like this

Devastated, she tells her auntie Beth, who is soon confronting the pair in the Rovers – in front of a shocked Peter. Just what will he say when he hears that Carla has been keeping it in the family?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.