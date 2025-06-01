However, she was found not guilty and life seemed like it was back on track for her. That was until she visited her father, Reece, in prison who delivered a shock bombshell that he probably wasn't her father. But Lauren had the last laugh as she told him: "I'm building a family, I've got friends that have got my back now."

As Lauren grapples with her new life and motherhood, she finds herself behind the bar at the Rovers, which will certainly be different from how viewers have seen her in the past.

Lauren and Max with baby Frankie ITV

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards, Fitton opened up on what lies ahead for Lauren as she tries to move on with her life: "I think as time's gone on, I've really dived into her background, her past, what she's been through, why she does the things that she does. Because there's always a reason behind someone's behaviour, and I love that side of it. So the storylines that I've had, it's been great because I've been able to work with charities, and I've been able to work with such amazing people.

"I'm just really excited for you guys to see what's coming up for Lauren, because now she's in the Rovers. [It's] very daunting, but I'm loving it. I love working with Jodie [Glenda Shuttleworth]. I love working with Dolly [Gemma Winter]. It's a great vibe to be around. So I'm hoping that with their energy and their aura, you can see a different side coming through."

And while working behind the bar might not be what Lauren is suited to, it's key that she finds the stability in her life to provide for baby Frankie.

Lauren in Coronation Street. ITV

"She's not a barmaid, god knows how much gonna keep her on for," Fitton continued. "I'm really hoping they do keep her on because I feel like it's a good place to be in. I feel like she's that feisty character, and the way I look at it I grew up watching the show, so people like Catherine Tyldesley, Paula Lane, obviously, Paula Lane wasn't in the Rovers at the time, [but] they're the characters that I really look up to, and I see parts of Lauren in these characters."

She added: "So it'll be nice for Lauren to kind of find a feet. Now she's got a baby, she's got things that she has to think about. She's not just looking after herself anymore, she's looking after a child. So I think, moving forward, stability is a big thing for Lauren, and making friendships and relationships with people on the street is definitely important for her."

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.