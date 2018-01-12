Gemma is, of course, unaware that her new-found romance is a sham, believing her Prince Charming to be the real deal. However, Gemma has started to have doubts about Henry after she witnessed him making sarcastic comments about Chesney and Sinead's nuptials.

Currently Gemma appears to have given Henry a second chance - though fans will no doubt be hoping that the scales fall from her eyes very soon.

Asked recently whether she thought her character was getting in over her head where Henry was concerned, actress Dolly-Rose Campbell said: "Gemma is a rough diamond, but Henry is not really like anybody that she’s known before and she was overwhelmed by him when she met him."

