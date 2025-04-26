Coronation Street star joins Casualty cast months after soap exit
The actor teased his casting in Casualty on social media earlier this year.
A former Coronation Street star looks to have bagged a new role in rival soap Casualty, just months after his departure from the ITV soap.
Bill Fellows, who played the troubled character Stu Carpenter, quit the soap last year, with his character’s exit storyline seeing him depart from the cobbles for a new life in Germany.
And now the actor has joined the cast of Casualty, according to The Sun, and has already filmed his first scenes, although details of his role remain unknown.
Back in February, Fellows teased his casting in the BBC soap on Instagram, posting a photo of himself wearing an NHS pass and writing alongside in the caption: "Another day, Another Casualty."
A few days later, he also posted a photo of himself wearing special effects makeup to make it appear as if he has arm and head injuries.
RadioTimes.com has approached the BBC for comment.
Fellows joined Coronation Street in 2021, initially as a homeless man who had a key role in the aftermath of Corey Brent's (Maximus Evans) murder of Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni).
He went on to have several big storylines during his time on the soap, including getting caught up in an arson attack at Speed Daal.
Fans also watched Stu become embroiled in a custody battle over his granddaughter Eliza (Savannah Kunyo) with her father Dom Everett (Darren Morfitt).
Another key storyline followed Stu as it was revealed that he had been wrongly accused of murder and spent 27 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.