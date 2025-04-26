And now the actor has joined the cast of Casualty, according to The Sun, and has already filmed his first scenes, although details of his role remain unknown.

Back in February, Fellows teased his casting in the BBC soap on Instagram, posting a photo of himself wearing an NHS pass and writing alongside in the caption: "Another day, Another Casualty."

A few days later, he also posted a photo of himself wearing special effects makeup to make it appear as if he has arm and head injuries.

RadioTimes.com has approached the BBC for comment.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fellows joined Coronation Street in 2021, initially as a homeless man who had a key role in the aftermath of Corey Brent's (Maximus Evans) murder of Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni).

He went on to have several big storylines during his time on the soap, including getting caught up in an arson attack at Speed Daal.

Bill Fellows as Stu on Coronation Street. ITV

Fans also watched Stu become embroiled in a custody battle over his granddaughter Eliza (Savannah Kunyo) with her father Dom Everett (Darren Morfitt).

Another key storyline followed Stu as it was revealed that he had been wrongly accused of murder and spent 27 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.