Now, Andy himself will put forward a macabre offer in scenes to be shown next Friday - and you can get a sneak peek of the drama right here first.

Here, Andy says to Pat that he should take another "lowlife" hostage and let him go in exchange for the new prisoner. Andy then reveals that he will guard whoever it is that Phelan snatches - and that Pat doesn't have to give this unfortunate victim another thought.

Despite Phelan dismissing the idea as "fantastical", it's clear that the plan holds some appeal, especially if it means that he can get revenge on someone who has done him wrong. But which of Phelan's enemies might he have in mind?

You can watch the scene from Friday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street

