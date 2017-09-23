Coronation Street: Andy reveals shock new kidnap plan! See the full scene
What will Phelan make of Andy's offer?
Andy Carver will make a desperate bid for freedom in next week's Coronation Street when he comes up with a sinister plan that he hopes will secure his release.
As Corrie fans know, villainous Pat Phelan has been keeping Andy captive in the basement of a house he's renovating. Loathe to kill his prisoner, Phelan has long been wondering what course of action he should take as regards Andy's future.
Now, Andy himself will put forward a macabre offer in scenes to be shown next Friday - and you can get a sneak peek of the drama right here first.
Here, Andy says to Pat that he should take another "lowlife" hostage and let him go in exchange for the new prisoner. Andy then reveals that he will guard whoever it is that Phelan snatches - and that Pat doesn't have to give this unfortunate victim another thought.
Despite Phelan dismissing the idea as "fantastical", it's clear that the plan holds some appeal, especially if it means that he can get revenge on someone who has done him wrong. But which of Phelan's enemies might he have in mind?
You can watch the scene from Friday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street
And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.