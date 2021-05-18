Coronation Street superfans can now book a night’s stay on the cobbles via Airbnb

If you’ve ever wanted to know what it feels like to be a Weatherfield local, then you’re in luck: Coronation Street fans can now spend a night on the cobbles thanks to Airbnb.

The long-running ITV soap has listed The Rovers’ Annexe – a pop-up house on Corrie’s iconic street – on Airbnb for superfans to stay in for one night.

From Peter and Carla’s turbulent love story to David Platt’s sinkhole disaster, two guests can relive all the soap drama in the pop-up location, situated right next to the Rovers Return.

Guests will be taken on a private tour of the set before eating a hotpot dinner in the annexe whilst watching classic Coronation Street episodes, followed by a pint in the Rovers and breakfast from Roy’s Rolls.

ITV’s Head of Continuing Drama, John Whiston, said in a statement: “What fan of Coronation Street hasn’t had a dream where you find yourself transported into the show itself, wandering around the houses of your best loved characters. I certainly have.

“This unique stay gives you the chance to do just that, stay the night and wake up right next to The Rovers Return. What better way to celebrate Britain opening up again than your very own staycation on the nation’s favourite Street.”

Found in Greater Manchester’s MediaCityUK, the annexe looks out towards Audrey Roberts house and has been filled with Rovers Return-esque decor, complete with a TV set up with all the soap’s best episodes, from Deirdre Barlow’s affair with Mike Baldwin to the disastrous tram crash.

Fans can book their £60 stays from tomorrow (Wednesday 26th May) for October onwards, however pets, smoking and driving into the canal after checkout are not permitted, while the booking process will be in strict adherence to local COVID-19 guidelines.

All money raised will be donated to charity and fans can book the annexe at airbnb.com/corrie.

