The drama starts at the garage when she spots what she's sure is the adoptive father of her children and, scared of what will happen if she faces them again, she knows she can't be the one to meet him.

Viewers know that she was forced into giving them up, even though she eventually decided that letting them go was the best thing she could do for them. The decision caused a strained relationship with her son Seb (Harry Visinoni).

Hearing the news about the new customer from Kevin Webster (Michael le Vell), she insists that she isn't available and that he will have to take care of it.

Kevin, thinking nothing of it, heads off to the job and he and the driver soon get talking. Unfortunately, what Kevin hears is shocking and he knows that if Abi were to hear it too then it would destroy her.

Kevin finds himself faced with a difficult choice to make: does he tell Abi what he knows and risk her going off the rails as a result, or does he keep the information to himself and hope she never finds out?

In happier news, fans have been seeing what could be the beginnings of a reunion between David Platt (Jack P. Shepherd) and Shona Ramsay (Julia Goulding) following her return to the street after suffering from amnesia late last year. Recent scenes have shown Shona proposition David, a move that left him surprised and led to her throwing him out of the flat. But with her showing signs of warming to him and showrunner Iain McLeod saying they will get a happy ending, hopefully, fans won't have to wait too long.

