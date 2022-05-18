Viewers know that the pair have been a war for several weeks, and Imran has only added fuel to the fire by framing Abi for buying drugs so she couldn't gain custody.

Abi Webster (Sally Carman) showed no signs of backing out of her escape plan in tonight's Coronation Street (18th May) as she faced a new clash with Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) the father of her baby son Alfie.

Following her attempt to play nice with Imran and wife Toyah (Georgia Taylor) at Alfie's naming ceremony in Monday's episode, Abi met up with a man called Matty, who she paid in cash for a favour he warned could land her in prison.

As the ITV soap continued tonight, Abi met up with Toyah, who was looking after the baby for the day. Toyah is currently unaware that her husband has been scheming against Abi, and so she was perfectly friendly towards Alfie's mum, genuinely hoping to keep things calm and civil for his sake.

Imran has been scheming in Coronation Street (ITV)

When Abi asked Toyah if she could take Alfie for a walk alone, Toyah hesitated, offering to go with them. But Abi was deflated, saying she just wanted some time with her boy. Toyah felt a twinge of guilt and allowed Abi to take Alfie after all. But when she bumped into Imran, he was furious to hear about the development, snapping that Abi and their son could be on their way to the airport that very second.

Toyah had no such concerns, and Abi soon reappeared. Imran railed at Abi, who was equally outraged by his behaviour while she was happily feeding the ducks with their child.

Eventually, Imran conceded that he had overreacted, with Toyah apologising to Abi and reiterating that they simply wanted to get along for Alfie's sake. Imran privately promised Toyah that he would make more of an effort to trust Abi.

But little did he know that in Victoria Garden, Abi was putting in a call to Matty. She enquired after the fake passports he was providing her with. She told him she knew she would have to be patient, adding that the following week would be fine.

It seems Abi is preparing to flee with her baby, but will she get that far? What's next for her, Toyah and Imran as secrets and lies threaten to explode?

