Not only that, but by keeping quiet he has pushed Carla Connor (Alison King) to a psychotic breakdown as she believed she was to blame – and became consumed with guilt.

But Corrie fans have labelled the big reveal an "anti-climax" and a "let down".

And many viewers reckoned it was too "obvious".

More like this

Despite this, other fans were DEFINITELY surprised.

But after the episode, Corrie fans have been wrestling with a big question: HOW did Gary get hold of Sarah's phone...?

We do, however, have an answer.

The episode saw Gary retrieve Sarah Platt’s (Tina O'Brien) phone from Carla, who had apparently stolen a number of mobiles in the grip of her paranoia.

Earlier in the week Gary had left a message on girlfriend Sarah phone after being abducted by murderous loan shark Rick Neelan (Greg Wood) – but the scene cut before viewers could hear exactly what Gary had to say.

In Friday's episode, he was then able to listen back to the voicemail – and it turned out he had confessed to being the Underworld saboteur. Of course, he then deleted the message to cover his tracks...

Advertisement