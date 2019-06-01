Coronation Street fans unimpressed as identity of Underworld factory killer is revealed
Corrie fans reckon the big reveal was an "anti-climax"
After all that build-up, Coronation Street fans are NOT impressed with the soap's big reveal that it was Gary Windass (Mikey North) who sabotaged the Underworld factory roof and caused the devastating collapse that killed Rana Habeeb.
The climax to the dramatic week of post-watershed 9pm episodes finally showed viewers the truth: builder Gary is the culprit responsible for Rana’s death.
Not only that, but by keeping quiet he has pushed Carla Connor (Alison King) to a psychotic breakdown as she believed she was to blame – and became consumed with guilt.
- Coronation Street confirms Gary Windass as factory killer! Mikey North teases his future after big reveal
- Carla and Peter leave Coronation Street – Chris Gascoyne teases future for the couple
- What time is Coronation Street on TV? What's happening tonight? Who's in the cast?
But Corrie fans have labelled the big reveal an "anti-climax" and a "let down".
And many viewers reckoned it was too "obvious".
More like this
Despite this, other fans were DEFINITELY surprised.
But after the episode, Corrie fans have been wrestling with a big question: HOW did Gary get hold of Sarah's phone...?
We do, however, have an answer.
The episode saw Gary retrieve Sarah Platt’s (Tina O'Brien) phone from Carla, who had apparently stolen a number of mobiles in the grip of her paranoia.
Earlier in the week Gary had left a message on girlfriend Sarah phone after being abducted by murderous loan shark Rick Neelan (Greg Wood) – but the scene cut before viewers could hear exactly what Gary had to say.
In Friday's episode, he was then able to listen back to the voicemail – and it turned out he had confessed to being the Underworld saboteur. Of course, he then deleted the message to cover his tracks...
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers