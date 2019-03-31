Sunday's double bill continues to focus on the aftermath of the blockbuster factory roof collapse which killed Rana Habeeb. Gary Windass (Mikey North) threatens to report Carla Connor (Alison King) to the police for her negligence over the Underworld repairs that may have led to the disaster, and puts the pressure on Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) to cough up the cash he offered to buy his silence.

However, Gary is feeling the pressure from loan shark Rick Neelan (Greg Wood) and realises he's in too deep with the returning gangster… Meanwhile, Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh) remains suspicious of ex-fiance Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill) and his potential involvement - could he be the unidentified figure who deliberately tampered with the roof?

Who thinks they're having a heart attack in Sunday's hour-long episode?

Elsewhere, Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn) and Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) throw a party to celebrate the homecoming of baby boy Bertie, which descends into disaster thanks to granddad Ken Barlow (William Roache) bringing outspoken ladyfriend Claudia Colby (Rula Lenska) who offends the new mum with some hurtful comments.

And it could be curtains for Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) when he starts to experience severe pains in his chest leading worried wife Sally (Sally Dynevor) to call an ambulance - is he having a heart attack?

Corrie returns to the normal pattern of 7.30pm and 8.30pm double bills on Monday 1 and Wednesday 3 April, with an hour-long edition on Friday 5 April at 7.30pm.

